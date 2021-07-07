bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $46.08 or 0.00133553 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $829,474.20 and $229,567.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00935444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045509 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

