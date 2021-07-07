Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 8,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.