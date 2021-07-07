Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 274,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,394,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after acquiring an additional 282,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 397,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after acquiring an additional 454,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

