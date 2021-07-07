Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 102,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

