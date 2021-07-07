Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $280.81 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,452 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $280,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

