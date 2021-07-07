Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNDSF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

