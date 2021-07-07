Bango (LON:BGO) Trading Up 1.2%

Bango plc (LON:BGO) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82). Approximately 36,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 147,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Bango alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.57.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.