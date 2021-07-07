Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

