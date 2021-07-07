Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,826 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

