Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,897 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

