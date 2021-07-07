Bank of Montreal Can Buys 16,868 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

