Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 50,335 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 92.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

