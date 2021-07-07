Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNOB stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

