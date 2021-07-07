Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.40% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.