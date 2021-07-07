Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.09 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

