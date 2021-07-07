Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 3,304.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of IntriCon worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IntriCon by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $193.23 million, a P/E ratio of -532.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

