Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.43% of KVH Industries worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,238. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

