Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.95% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTT opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

