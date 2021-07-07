Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,112 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.