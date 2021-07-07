Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Altabancorp worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

