Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 276,924 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 182.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of BigCommerce worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,079 shares of company stock worth $24,306,526. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

