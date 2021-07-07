Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Sprout Social worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,552,060. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.