Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

