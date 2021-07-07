Bao Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $662,760.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $662,760.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.67 or 1.00188113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00973622 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

