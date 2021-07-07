Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

DTE stock opened at €17.82 ($20.97) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.19.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

