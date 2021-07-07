Barclays PLC Acquires 36,061 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

