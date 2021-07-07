Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.