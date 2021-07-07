Barclays PLC Buys 4,836 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after buying an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $54,397,402 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $256.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.38.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.