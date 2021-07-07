Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of PGT Innovations worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

