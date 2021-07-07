Barclays PLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Realogy worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

