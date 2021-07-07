Barclays PLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,590. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -884.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

