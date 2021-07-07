Barclays PLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Vector Group worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

