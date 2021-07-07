Barclays PLC Raises Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of EVERTEC worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

