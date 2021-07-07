Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

