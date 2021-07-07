Barclays PLC Sells 12,839 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WOR opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.82. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

