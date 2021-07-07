Barclays PLC Sells 6,875 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Progress Software worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

