Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 44,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

