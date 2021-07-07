BarnBridge Reaches Market Cap of $118.24 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for $34.01 or 0.00098434 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $118.24 million and $6.29 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045527 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,476,638 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

