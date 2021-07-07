Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.94% of Barnes Group worth $149,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of B opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

