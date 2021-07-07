Base Protocol (BASE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,317.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $695,696.14 and $26,317.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00929971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045494 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 686,254 coins and its circulating supply is 480,656 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

