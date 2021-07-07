Bayberry Capital Partners LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 6.5% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $21,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

PINS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 156,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,360.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.