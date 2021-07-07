Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €90.08 ($105.98). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €89.40 ($105.18), with a volume of 595,548 shares trading hands.

BMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.57. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.