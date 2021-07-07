BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
BBQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. BBQ has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.14.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.
