BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

BBQ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. BBQ has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.14.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

