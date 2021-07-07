BCE (TSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.94

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$61.94 and last traded at C$61.87, with a volume of 362349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.55.

Get BCE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The company has a market cap of C$55.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.15.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.