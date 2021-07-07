Beacon One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,001.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00005912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $11,001.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024360 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

