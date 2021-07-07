Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and $12.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,997,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.