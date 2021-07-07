Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

