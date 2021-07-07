Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

