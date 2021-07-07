Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Achieves $72.40 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $72.40 million and $1.60 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,005.62 or 0.03019086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

