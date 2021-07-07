Beer Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,191.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $322,296.73 and $25,191.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

